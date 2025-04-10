UP: Soldier on leave to testify in murder case shot dead in Saharanpur

SAHARANPUR: An army soldier on leave to testify in a murder case was allegedly shot dead in the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Vikrant Gurjar.

A resident of Mudikhedi village here, he was posted in Jammu and Kashmir.

Vikrant came home on Tuesday on a four-day leave to testify in the case, they said.

The alleged murder happened between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.