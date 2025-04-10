Waqf Act to be challenged in SC, says Omar

SRINAGAR: Under fire from Kashmir-based Opposition parties for “staging drama in the Assembly to prevent a debate on the Waqf (Amendment) Act”, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said the National Conference (NC) will challenge the law in the Supreme Court.

Talking to reporters in Jammu after the Speaker adjourned the Assembly sine die today without allowing any debate on the contentious legislation, Omar shared, “We (the NC) will fight a legal battle. The apex court will decide on it.”

The party has said it would file a writ petition in the apex court, asserting that the amended law violates fundamental constitutional protections guaranteed under Articles 14, 15, 21, 25, 26, 29, and 300A. The party has described the Act as “a direct attack on the religious freedom, equality, and property rights of Muslims across the country”.

“We all are disturbed by the Waqf Act, as the law just targets one religion. Every religion has properties and assets. And every religion has its own social and charitable functions. Every religion has its own institution. However, under this Bill, even non-Muslims can review the Waqf activities,” the CM expressed.