120 Opposition MPs for repeal amendment to RTI Act

NEW DELHI: Over 120 parliamentarians from various constituents of the INDIA bloc, including Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, have written a letter to Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw seeking the repeal of the amendments made to the Right to Information (RTI) Act through the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023.

“We, the undersigned Members of Parliament, hereby urge you to repeal Section 44(3) of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023, which amends the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005,” states the letter.

“This amendment poses a serious risk of undermining people’s ability to access critical information under the RTI Act. Specifically, the amendment to Section 8(1)(j) of the RTI Act, as introduced by Section 44(3) of the DPDP Act seeks to exempt all personal information from disclosure,” it further reads.