Apollo Hospital gets notice on fake doc whose surgeries led to deaths of eight including ex-Chhattisgarh Speaker

RAIPUR: The Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur has taken a serious view about the report of failures of ‘fake’ doctor in connection with his surgeries that led to the deaths of eight patients including a former Speaker of the state Assembly with heart ailments at a private hospital in the year 2006.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr. Pramod Tiwari has issued a notice to Apollo Hospital management, seeking detailed information about the alleged ‘fake’ doctor, Dr N John Camm (real name Dr. Narendra Yadav). The notice requests records of his tenure, medical qualifications, registration with the Chhattisgarh Medical Council, number of cardiology surgeries performed, details of successful and failed operations, a copy of his appointment letter, and any past complaints filed against him.

Dr Narendra ((who took his name as UK-returned cardiologist Dr N John Camm), now under the police remand in Madhya Pradesh, was practicing in Bilaspur-based Apollo Hospital where the surgical operation of ex-Speaker of Chhattisgarh vidhan sabha Dr Rajendra Prasad Shukla in 2006. He died few days later.

After the incident, the relatives of the ex-Speaker raised arguments leading to controversy, following which an inquiry was ordered. A committee was then constituted of cardiologist Dr Y S Dubey and the then state IMA president Dr Kiran S Devras to probe. The committee sought information about the degrees from Dr Narendra during questioning but he reportedly couldn't provide satisfactory documents.

Despite repeated attempts, the public relation officer of Apollo Hospital Devesh Gopal didn't respond to phone calls and the messages sent to him seeking views on the CMHO’s notice.

Meanwhile the Bilaspur district Congress committee submitted a memorandum to the chief minister seeking lodging of an FIR against the then district CMHO, Apollo hospital group in Bilaspur and Dr Narendra demanding a thorough probe on how the deaths of the Assembly Speaker and others resulted after the surgeries by the 'fake' doctor.