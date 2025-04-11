Decomposed body of missing Hungarian tourist found in Meghalaya

SHILLONG: The decomposed body of a Hungarian tourist, who had been missing for nearly a fortnight, was found in a forest in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district, police said on Friday.

The tourist, identified as Zolt Puskas, was on his way to the renowned double-decker root bridge at Nongriat, located 20 km south of Sohra town, a senior police officer said.

His decomposed body was recovered on Thursday from a remote forested area near Ramdait village, along the trail leading to Nongriat.

The Hungarian Embassy had filed a missing complaint on 29 March, and an FIR was registered on 2 April. A search and rescue operation was subsequently launched with the help of local villagers and members of social organisations, the officer said.

Puskas had checked into a hotel in Shillong on the morning of 29 March and checked out by 9 am. He then proceeded to Sohra in a local taxi, the officer said.

The taxi reportedly dropped him at Mawsahew village, from where he continued alone, carrying just a backpack, towards Nongriat via Mawkawir. He was not accompanied by a tourist guide.

“On Thursday afternoon, police recovered his body in a decomposed state in a forest in the Ramdait area,” the officer said, adding that preliminary investigation suggests he may have slipped and fallen to his death.

A thorough investigation into the incident is underway, he added.