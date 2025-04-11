DRDO successfully conducts release trials of glide bomb Gaurav

BHUBANESHWAR: India successfully conducted release trials of long range glide bomb (LRGB) 'Gaurav' from a fighter aircraft paving its early deployment for engagement of targets from outside the range of standard anti-aircraft defences.

Defence sources said a series of tests of the LRGB was carried out from frontline aircraft Sukhoi-30MKI in last three days. The weapon was integrated to multiple stations in different warhead configurations, with land targets on the island.

Developed by DRDO, Gaurav is among the newly developed precision guided bombs that has a range of 30 km to 150 km. "The trials successfully demonstrated the glide bombs range close to 100 km with pinpoint accuracy," the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in a statement.

DRDO has developed two glide bombs - Gaurav and Gautham. While the winged version of LRGB Gaurav weighs around 1,000 kg, the non-winged Gautham weighs 550 kg.

With a diameter of 0.6 mentre, both the bombs are four metre long and the wingspan of Gaurav is 3.4 metre.