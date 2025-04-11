'Forces' in country to grab power by any means: PM Modi

LUCKNOW: In a veiled attack on Opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there are 'forces' in the country to grab power by any means to further ‘Parivar ka sath, Parivar ka Vikas’ agenda.

He highlighted that the government of the day was driven by rule of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ (inclusivity and welfare of society as a whole.)

Recalling Dalit icon Jyotiba Phule on his birth anniversary and underlining his contributions towards social reforms, the PM reiterated the ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ mantra.

“While our guiding mantra has been 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', we are moving forward with the same spirit, people who are power hungry and play games to grab power are concerned about only the family. They are interested only in the advancement of their family,” said the PM while addressing a public meeting at Mehdiganj.

The PM also elaborated on Varanasi development during the past 10 years.He underlined how Varanasi evolved during the last decade and how he identifies himself with Kashi. “Kashi humaar hau, Hum Kashi ke hai (Kashi belongs to me, I belong to Kashi),” he said.

The PM inaugurated and laid the foundation of 44 development projects worth Rs 3900 crore for Kashi and Purvanchal.

He deliberated on Varanasi’s remarkable transformation over the past decade. He said that Kashi had not only preserved its ancient heritage but also embraced 'modernity' striding towards a brighter future.

Modi claimed that Varanasi was the driving engine of the development of entire eastern UP.

“Kashi guarded by Lord Mahadev is now driving the chariot of development for Purvanchal,” he said.

He added that the blend of Kashi’s rich cultural legacy and its rapidly developing infrastructure was a unique model for India’s growth journey.

He said that the development projects inaugurated and laid on April 11 would strengthen the region in terms of infrastructure.

He also said such initiatives would serve as milestones in transforming Purvanchal into a developed region. A few of the major projects included the expansion of Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport, construction of flyovers at Bhikharipur and Manduadih, and a new bridge connecting Banaras and Sarnath.

While distributing the bonus of Rs 106 crore among the dairy farmers and employees of Banas dairy, the PM said that India had become world’s largest milk producer with a 65 per cent increase in production over the last 10 years. He said that the bonus was the result of the diligence of its employees and dairy farmers.

The Banas Dairy unit in Kashi collects milk from one lakh farmers and is distributing Gir cows to further support livestock owners.