IISc researchers develop 'venom maps' of Russell’s viper to aid region-specific snakebite treatment

NEW DELHI: Researchers have developed "venom maps" using local climate conditions that could help predict the venom characteristics of Russell's viper, a deadly snake found widely in India.

A team of researchers from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru said the venom maps could help clinicians select the most appropriate treatment for patients with snake bites.

The findings of the research have been published in the journal PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases.

Author Kartik Sunagar from the Centre for Ecological Sciences, IISc said, "Russell's viper is arguably the clinically most important snake species in the world. It kills and maims more people than any other snake species. As a result, it is important to precisely unravel the composition, activity and potency of Russell's viper venoms and understand the role of biotic and abiotic factors in shaping them," he added.

The researchers explained that the toxic effects of a snake's venom are caused by concentrations of enzymes, which are influenced by factors, such as climate and availability of prey.

"Recent studies from our laboratory have shed light on the influence of biotic factors, such as developmental shifts in diet, on Russell's viper venom composition and toxicity," Sunagar said.

However, the factors driving changes in the venom of Russell's viper are unknown, the researchers said.

"Here, we highlight, for the first time, the role of climatic conditions, such as temperature, humidity and rainfall, in driving the biochemical functions of Russell's viper venoms," Sunagar said.