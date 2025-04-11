Lightning, thunderstorms kill 61 in Bihar; CM Nitish Kumar announces ₹4 lakh ex-gratia

PATNA: At least 61 people have died due to lightning strikes and hailstorms that lashed several districts of Bihar over the past 48 hours. Nalanda district reported the highest number of fatalities, with 22 deaths on Thursday alone.

Other districts also reported casualties: Patna, Bhojpur, Siwan, and Gaya recorded four deaths each; Gopalganj and Jamui reported three each; Muzaffarpur, Jehanabad, Saran, and Arwal reported two deaths each; while Begusarai, Darbhanga, Saharsa, Katihar, Munger, Madhepura, Araria, and Bhagalpur each reported one death.

Nalanda District Magistrate Shashank Bhubhankar confirmed that 21 people died due to thunderstorms and one due to lightning. He added that relief and rescue operations are underway in the affected areas. Instructions have been issued to hand over the bodies to their families after postmortem examinations.

Efforts are also being made to restore traffic disrupted by fallen trees. Police personnel have been deployed to clear roads by removing logs and branches.