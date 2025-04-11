Long-overdue moment of justice: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tahawwur Rana's extradition to India

NEW DELHI: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has welcomed the extradition of Tahawwur Rana to India, calling it a long-overdue moment of justice for the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Rana, a Canadian citizen of Pakistan origin, accused of helping orchestrate the 2008 attacks, was handed over to Indian authorities was formally arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Thursday evening.

Rana’s extradition is a key milestone in India-US counterterrorism cooperation. “We extradited Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India to face charges for his role in planning the horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks. Together with India, we've long sought justice for the 166 people, including 6 Americans, who lost their lives in these attacks. I'm glad that day has come,” Rubio said in a post on X.A press statement by the US secretary of state said that the US has long supported Indian efforts to bring the culprits of Mumbai terrorist attacks.

“The United States has long supported India’s efforts to ensure those responsible for these attacks are brought to justice. As President Trump has said, the United States and India will continue to work together to combat the global scourge of terrorism.”