Modi government's policies crippled domestic investment, nearly wiped out FDI: Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday accused the Modi government of destroying domestic investment and also causing a "near annihilation" of Foreign Domestic Investment through its practice of "another type of FDI -- Fear, Deceit, and Intimidation".

In a post on X, AICC General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said the net FDI in India during April to January 2024-25 was only USD 1.4 billion, against USD 19 billion from April-January 2012-13, when the Congress-led UPA was in power.

"The Modi Government's destruction of Domestic Investment (DI) has been accompanied by a near annihilation of FDI (Foreign Domestic Investment) through its practice of another type of FDI (Fear, Deceit, and Intimidation)," Ramesh said in his post.