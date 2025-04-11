MoU signed for setting up of first Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) in Mumbai

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) on Friday signed an MoU with the Maharashtra government and the Maharashtra Film, Stage & Cultural Development Corporation Ltd. (MFSCDCL) to establish the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) in Mumbai—a world-class institute dedicated to Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR).

Speaking on the occasion, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the first-of-its-kind institute would focus on nurturing talent and innovation in creative industries.

The MoU was signed by Chief Secretary of Maharashtra Sujata Saunik and Secretary of Information and Broadcasting Ministry Sanjay Jaju. The exchange took place in the presence of Fadnavis and I&B minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

IICT will be located at the Dadasaheb Phalke Film City, Goregaon, and will serve as a centre of excellence for education, research, innovation, and skill development in the AVGC-XR domain recognizing the importance of fostering the growth and development of this sector in the country and envisioning India to become one of the top global players in this field.

Vaishnaw said that IICT would serve as a catalyst for the city's entertainment industry, facilitating its global expansion.