NHAI put in place rating system for infra assets

NEW DELHI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has launched a ranking mechanism to rate its infrastructure assets to determine their structural safety and look for remedial measures for their upkeep and regular monitoring.

The new arrangement, the Bridge Inventory and Condition Rating System (BICRS), mandates comprehensive documentation, assessment, and inspection of bridges twice a year. As part of the rating system, the agency aims to prepare a unified repository of all its structures, and each property will be assigned a union assessment identification number.

According to officials, the rating mechanism was developed based on input from its design division to ensure the systematic management and safety of infrastructure assets.

With this exercise, the Authority will record comprehensive structural specifications, geographical coordinates, AS-IS drawings, and other related documentation. AS-IS is documentation of the measurements and elements of an existing building. This data is used in the context of renovation.