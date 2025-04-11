NIA court sentences Maoist operative to nine years in jail for carrying out anti-national activities

LUCKNOW: A special NIA court sentenced Rajendra Munda, an active member of banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), to nine years of imprisonment for conspiring against the nation and attempting to disrupt India's unity, integrity, and sovereignty here on late Thursday.

Moreover, Special NIA court Judge Hussain Ahmad Ansari also imposed a fine of Rs 43,000 on the convict. As per Government Counsel MK Singh, Rajendra Munda’s conviction was done under Sections 121 A (conspiracy) of IPC and different sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

According to the government counsel, the case dates back to 2010 when multiple members of the banned Maoist outfit and its frontal organisations were arrested in Gorakhpur, Kanpur, and Prayagraj. Several others, however, managed to escape, prompting the authorities to keep a close watch on absconding accused.

According to officials, Munda was attempting to meet his sister Hiramani Munda alias Asha, a fellow Maoist operative who was arrested and lodged in Gorakhpur jail.

On receiving intelligence inputs, the UP Special Task Force (STF), apprehended Rajendra Munda near Shani Mandir on Station Road in Gorakhpur. Munda was arrested with Maoist literature and anti-national propaganda material.

As per the sources, during the interrogation, Munda disclosed that Asha and her husband Balraj alias Baccha Prasad Singh — both arrested from Kanpur — were associated with the Maoist organisation.

He admitted to aiding them in organisational activities and said he was planning to visit Asha in jail before fleeing to Bihar. Munda also revealed that he was inducted into the outfit about one-and-a-half years ago through his sister Asha.