Pakistan backs off, says Rana Canadian national

NEW DELHI: Just hours before Tahawwur Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, landed in the national capital on Thursday, Pakistan’s Foreign Office issued a video statement distancing itself from him.

It claimed that Rana had not renewed any Pakistani documentation in the last two decades and that his Canadian nationality was “very clear”, a remark widely seen as a deliberate disassociation ahead of potentially explosive disclosures.

Sources in intelligence believe Rana holds vital information on Pakistan’s military-intelligence apparatus and its role in orchestrating the 26/11 attacks. His ties to Pakistan’s ISI and the army makes him a potential mine of damning testimony that could expose the deep state’s role in the terror attacks. “Pakistan fears that Rana will spill the beans,” said a senior counter-terror official, adding, “This sudden disavowal is nothing but strategic panic.”