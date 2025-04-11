Ranchi Diary | 559 IEDs destroyed in 39 months in Singhbhum

Security forces have recovered and disarmed as many as 559 IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices) planted by Maoists in forests of West Singhbhum. Several personnel besides ordinary village folk have perished in blast triggered by the grim devices. A total 66 IEDs were unearthed in 2022, with the number spiking to 272 in 2023; 131 were recovered in 2024, while 91 have emerged till April 6, 2025. Counting casualties, in November-December 2022, two villagers died due in IED blasts in Chaibasa forests, while in 2023, seven villagers died and four were seriously injured. In 2024, three villagers and a jawan were killed, while in 2025, a villager and a CRPF officer died and four were injured.

Soren government bans spike bits on horses

In a bid to end cruelty towards horses, the state govt has banned manufacture, sale and use of traded spiked bits, used to control them. A government letter, dated March 19, has been shot to all the districts to ensure proper implementation. The move, came in the wake of the Centre’s existing rules. The Animal Welfare Board of India also announced a nationwide ban on such practices to end cruelty on horses in the past. The districts have also been asked to conduct raids in this regard. Governments of Nagaland, MP, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Ladakh, Rajasthan, UP and Meghalaya have banned traded spiked bits.

Unseasonal storms set to hit Jharkhand

A spell of unseasonal and turbulent weather is set to sweep across large swathes of the state over the next few days. The Met office has issued alerts for thunderstorms, lightning, and strong surface winds up to 50 kmph, attributing the instability to a prominent low-pressure system persisting over southwest Bay of Bengal. Hailstorms are likely in isolated parts of eastern Jharkhand on April 10, accompanied by thunderstorm and gusty winds. South, east, and central districts are expected to face another bout of thunderstorms and strong winds up on April 11 which will further escalate on April 12 and 13 with inclement conditions over east and central Jharkhand.

