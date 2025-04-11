Scheduled BJP meet triggers buzz over leadership shake-up, cabinet overhaul in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: The high-stakes meeting called by the BJP has set political circle abuzz in Gujarat.

The announcement has triggered anticipation among party workers, fueling speculation across ranks. With state BJP chief CR Patil and national general secretary Tarun Chugh expected to attend the meeting, insiders hint at a major reveal -- possibly the next state BJP president.

The anticipated shake-up has also reignited talks of a cabinet expansion, linking leadership transition with power reshuffling.

In a show of strength and strategy, Gujarat BJP has summoned MPs, MLAs, state office bearers, district and metro presidents, general secretaries, and leaders for the crucial meeting.

The gathering is being viewed as more than routine, signalling a pivotal moment.