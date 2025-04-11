Scheduled BJP meet triggers buzz over leadership shake-up, cabinet overhaul in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: The high-stakes meeting called by the BJP has set political circle abuzz in Gujarat.
The announcement has triggered anticipation among party workers, fueling speculation across ranks. With state BJP chief CR Patil and national general secretary Tarun Chugh expected to attend the meeting, insiders hint at a major reveal -- possibly the next state BJP president.
The anticipated shake-up has also reignited talks of a cabinet expansion, linking leadership transition with power reshuffling.
In a show of strength and strategy, Gujarat BJP has summoned MPs, MLAs, state office bearers, district and metro presidents, general secretaries, and leaders for the crucial meeting.
The gathering is being viewed as more than routine, signalling a pivotal moment.
Political observers are drawing a direct line between the meet and a possible cabinet reshuffle, amplifying its significance. Simultaneously, the focus is narrowing in on Patil, whose term as state president has officially ended.
Buzz over his successor is 'intensifying', with many expecting the new Gujarat BJP chief's name to surface -- or at least be deliberated.
However, the BJP’s official press invite confirms a high-profile state meeting under the 'Bharat Ratna Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Samman Abhiyan', to be helmed by State President CR Patil.
According to sources, the meet aligns with the BJP’s nationwide drive to spotlight the Constitution and citizens’ rights, with leaders expected to chart out strategies and offer key guidance on the campaign’s next steps.
Sources reveal that the meeting will not only focus on upcoming bypolls in Kadi and Visavadar but also drill down into booth-level strategy, organisational tightening, and youth integration into the BJP’s ranks.
Interestingly, the urgency and the mandatory attendance directive have set off political alarms.
The abrupt timing has sparked intense speculation -- raising questions about whether this is merely a routine review or the prelude to a major political shake-up.
With suspense thick in the air, all eyes are now locked on whether the BJP is preparing for a quiet assessment or a bold internal reset.