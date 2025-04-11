Storm of change is blowing in Bihar, claims Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor

PATNA: Political strategist-turned activist Prashant Kishor on Friday said that Bihar will witness a change at the help of affairs in next six months as Jan Suraaj Party with a new political ideology is set to provide an alternative to the ruling NDA in the state.

Addressing ‘Bihar Badlao rally’, the first of its kind after the formation of Jan Suraaj Party on October 2, last year, Kishor said people want a change and it is now palpable everywhere. “Our campaign is not for change of a particular face or a political outfit but for the betterment of state and its people,” he asserted.

Jan Suraaj Party founder claimed that Bihar neither want to go back to the Lalu era, synonymous with tyranny and lawlessness, nor the present ruling dispensation based on hollow promises. “We resolve at this rally to make Bihar a self-reliant and ‘respectful’ state,” he said, adding that it was high time to make a change for the betterment of the people.

Though Kishor claimed that more than five lakh people were expected to attend the rally at Gandhi Maidan, around two lakh supporters remained stranded at various locations outside the state capital due to traffic congestion. He also alleged that supporters of the party were stopped on the borders of the state capital by the administration so that they could reach the venue of the rally.