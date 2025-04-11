Tahawwur Rana extradition: Miami to Palam on Gulfstream G550 with Bucharest stopover

NEW DELHI: A high-stakes international mission concluded with the arrival of Tahawwur Hussain Rana in India on Thursday evening, as a Gulfstream G550 aircraft carrying the key 26/11 Mumbai terror accused touched down at Delhi’s Palam Airport.
As per sources, escorted by elite Indian and American security personnel, Rana was brought in under tight surveillance aboard the ultra-long-range business jet, capping off a coordinated extradition effort years in the making.
The special flight, chartered from a Vienna-based service, departed Miami, Florida at 2:15 a.m local time on Wednesday (11:45 a.m IST) and landed in Bucharest, Romania, by 7:00 p.m the same day. After an 11-hour halt in the Romanian capital, the aircraft resumed its final leg, eventually reaching Indian airspace with the world watching closely.
Inside the jet, Rana, 64, remained under constant watch by NSG commandos, senior officials from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and a US Sky Marshal. The Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs had meticulously coordinated with American counterparts to ensure that the extradition proceeded without disruption.
The Gulfstream G550 – a jet often associated with high-profile diplomatic or executive missions – was chosen specifically for its security features, speed, and ability to undertake intercontinental travel with minimal stops. The use of such an aircraft underscored the and sensitivity of the operation.
Rana has long been wanted in India for his alleged role in facilitating Headley, one of the masterminds in the 26/11 attacks that killed over 160 people in Mumbai. At Palam Airport, the moment Rana stepped off the aircraft, he was surrounded by NIA officials. After all legal formalities, including verification of identity and diplomatic documentation, Rana was formally placed under arrest.