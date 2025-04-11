Tahawwur Rana extradition: Miami to Palam on Gulfstream G550 with Bucharest stopover

NEW DELHI: A high-stakes international mission concluded with the arrival of Tahawwur Hussain Rana in India on Thursday evening, as a Gulfstream G550 aircraft carrying the key 26/11 Mumbai terror accused touched down at Delhi’s Palam Airport.

As per sources, escorted by elite Indian and American security personnel, Rana was brought in under tight surveillance aboard the ultra-long-range business jet, capping off a coordinated extradition effort years in the making.

The special flight, chartered from a Vienna-based service, departed Miami, Florida at 2:15 a.m local time on Wednesday (11:45 a.m IST) and landed in Bucharest, Romania, by 7:00 p.m the same day. After an 11-hour halt in the Romanian capital, the aircraft resumed its final leg, eventually reaching Indian airspace with the world watching closely.