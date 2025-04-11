US-based NRI IT professional 'lovingly' duped of Rs 2.68 crore by MP-based sister-brother duo

Bhopal: A US-based highly paid IT professional of Indian origin has allegedly been duped of a whopping Rs 2.68 crore in the name of marriage by an Indore-based young woman and her brother.

According to Indore police crime branch sources, a highly paid IT professional V Kalaga, who hailed from Andhra Pradesh and is working in a premier company in North Carolina, was looking for a perfect Indian girl to marry.

His quest for finding the right Indian life-partner took him to a premier matrimonial portal, where he got in touch with an Indian woman named Barkha, who too was looking for a perfect life partner since March 2023.

However, Barkha, for whom the US-based IT professional fell for, was actually a married woman Simran from Indore.

With brother Vishal's help, Simran had copied the picture of a budding female model from the Instagram and then posted it as the picture of the fictitious woman Barkha on the matrimonial portal.

When the IT professional slowly became confident of a potential marriage with Barkha aka Simran, he started regularly getting connected with her over WhatsApp.

Knowing well that the North Carolina-based man was now under her total influence, Barkha aka Simran and her brother Vishal, started requesting monetary help for a host of reasons, spanning from paying outstanding loans to funding the life-saving advanced medical treatment of their father.