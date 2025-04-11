US Vice President J D Vance set to make first official visit to India from April 21 to 24

NEW DELHI: US Vice President J D Vance is scheduled to visit India from April 21 to 24, accompanied by his wife, Usha Vance. This will be Vance's first official visit to the country since assuming office as the vice president of the US.

The visit aims to strengthen strategic ties between the United States and India, focusing on economic cooperation, defense partnerships, and regional security.

During the visit, Vice President Vance is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior government officials.

Beyond official engagements in New Delhi, the Vances will also travel to Jaipur and Agra, experiencing India’s cultural and historical landmarks. The inclusion of these cities reflects both diplomatic outreach and personal significance, as Usha Vance has Indian heritage. The visit is anticipated to reinforce people-to-people ties between the two nations.