Uttarakhand's demographic shift: Migration threatens hill region's political clout

DEHRADUN: A stark reality is unfolding in Uttarakhand, where a significant demographic shift is underway. The state's nine mountainous districts are witnessing a rapid exodus of people, while its four plains districts - Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, and Nainital - are grappling with an unexpected surge in population growth.

This imbalance is affecting not only the social and economic fabric but also poses a threat to the political representation and existence of the mountainous regions.

"If no concrete measures are taken to stem this migration before the next delimitation, the political existence of the mountains will be weakened," warns Anoop Nautiyal, an activist and founder of Social Development for Communities (SDC).

In the wake of five South Indian Chief Ministers uniting over delimitation, the issue is also gaining traction in Uttarakhand. While the Delimitation Commission is yet to be formed in the state and the census is pending, indicating time before action, unlike South India, Uttarakhand's concerns stem from its own unique demographic shift – internal migration.

