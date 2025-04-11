Vaishnaw says RTI Act protects personal data

NEW DELHI: Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has clarified that personal details that are subjected to public disclosure under various laws will continue to be disclosed under the Right to Information (RTI) Act even after the implementation of the new data protection rules.

“Any personal information that is subject to disclosure under legal obligations under various laws governing our public representatives and welfare programmes etc will continue to be disclosed under the RTI Act. In fact, this amendment will not restrict disclosure of personal information, rather it aims to strengthen the privacy rights of individuals and prevent potential misuse of law,” Vaishnaw said in a letter to Congress MP Jairam Ramesh.

Vaishnaw’s clarification came is in response to a communique from the Congress leader, last month, seeking “to pause, review and repeal” section 44 (3) of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act 2023. In his letter, dated March 23, he said that section 44 (3) of the DPDP Act prohibits sharing personal information under the RTI Act 2005.