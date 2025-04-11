Will never allow Waqf Act to be implemented in Jharkhand: Minister

RANCHI: As controversy over the Waqf (Amendment) Act rages on, Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari has defiantly declared that he would not allow the legislation to be implemented in the state at any cost. Ansari hit out at the saffron party during a public meeting, raging, “The BJP is behaving like a demon that wants to swallow our rights and privileges.”

Ansari accused the Modi-led Central government of targeting members of the minority community through contentious laws like this.

“Our rights and land are being snatched away from us. I want to make it clear that I will never allow the Waqf Act to be implemented in Jharkhand,” Ansari said. He also called out the “dictatorial attitude” of the Modi regime and asserted that the Centre would not have its way in Jharkhand.

He further accused the Modi regime of “killing democracy” in the country and described the Act as part of a well-planned conspiracy against Muslims. Describing himself as the voice of the Muslim community, he vowed to continue fighting for society, minority rights and ideals of the Constitution till his last breath.