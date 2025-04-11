Youth arrested for killing sister, boyfriend in Bihar's East Champaran district

PATNA: In a shocking incident of honor killing in Bihar, a youth was arrested for allegedly killing his sister and her boyfriend after they were found in a compromising position at home in Tilakwa village of East Champaran district, police said on Friday.

According to the Kesaria police, the incident took place on Thursday evening when Aman Kumar Shah found his sister Priya Kumari (20) and her boyfriend Vikas Kumar Paswan (25) together in his home. In a fit of rage, Shah attacked them with a hammer, leading to their instant death.

The incident came to light on Friday morning when Paswan’s family searching for him, reached the girl’s house. His mother told the police that her son had called her requesting to send his brother to the girl’s house as he had been confined in a room and was being subjected to harassment by her family members.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Chakia, Satyendra Kumar Singh said, “On the intervening night of May 11, Aman Kumar Shah killed his sister Priya Kumari and Vikas Kumar Paswan in his own house by hitting them with a hammer over a love affair.”

The DSP further said that the accused has been arrested from his house and the hammer used in the crime was also recovered from the spot. The bodies of the victims were sent to the Sadar hospital for postmortem.

During interogation, Shah confessed to the crime and said that he tried to dissuade Paswan from making calls to his sister, but the latter didn’t pay heed.

Police said that the accused had criminal antecedents, and he was earlier sent to jail on the charges of murder, attempt to murder and theft cases. He was also booked under relevant sections of Arms Act.

Later on the day, a forensic team visited the spot and collected evidence . Further investigation is on.