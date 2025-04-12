12 Hurriyat groups give up separatist path in J&K; pledge allegiance to Constitution of India

SRINAGAR: At least 12 separatist groups affiliated with Hurriyat factions gave up separatist politics and reposed their freedom in the constitution of India.

This comes amid reports of militancy violence declining and an improved law and order situation in the Valley.

Farida Behanji, the chairperson of Jammu & Kashmir Mass Movement, is the latest to quit separatist politics.

Farida, who had been jailed in the past, in an affidavit disassociated herself and her organization (JKMM) from both factions of separatist conglomerate Hurriyat Conference.

She said the Hurriyat ideology does not resonate with her or her party, noting that such platforms have failed to address legitimate aspirations and grievances of J&K people.

“I am a loyal citizen of India,” she said and pledged her allegiance to the Constitution of India.

She also disassociated herself from any group that works against the interests of the nation. Farida Behanji’s JKMM is the 12th separatist group to dissociate from separatist politics and reposing faith in the Indian constitution in recent past.