12 Hurriyat groups give up separatist path in J&K; pledge allegiance to Constitution of India

SRINAGAR: At least 12 separatist groups affiliated with Hurriyat factions gave up separatist politics and reposed their freedom in the constitution of India.
This comes amid reports of militancy violence declining and an improved law and order situation in the Valley.
Farida Behanji, the chairperson of Jammu & Kashmir Mass Movement, is the latest to quit separatist politics.
Farida, who had been jailed in the past, in an affidavit disassociated herself and her organization (JKMM) from both factions of separatist conglomerate Hurriyat Conference.
She said the Hurriyat ideology does not resonate with her or her party, noting that such platforms have failed to address legitimate aspirations and grievances of J&K people.
“I am a loyal citizen of India,” she said and pledged her allegiance to the Constitution of India.
She also disassociated herself from any group that works against the interests of the nation. Farida Behanji’s JKMM is the 12th separatist group to dissociate from separatist politics and reposing faith in the Indian constitution in recent past.
Besides Farida Behanji, Bashir Ahmad Andrabi, Chairman Kashmir Freedom Front; Mohammad Yousuf Naqash, Chairman of the Islamic Political Party; Hakeem Abdul Rashid, Chairman of Muslim Democratic League; Mohammad Shahid Mir chairman J&K Peoples Initiative; Ghulam Nabi War chairman Tehreek-i-Istiqamat; Ghulam Nabi Sofi, chief of J&K Tehreek-i-Istiqlal; Muhammad Sharief Sartaj, chairman of J&K Freedom Movement (JKFM); Advocate Mohammad Reshi head of Democratic Political Movement (DPM) and Shahid Saleem chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) have quit the separatist politics and pledged their loyalty to India and constitution of India.
The wife of J&K Salvation Movement chairman and former militant commander Zafar Akbar Bhat have also cut ties with separatist politics and affirmed faith in the constitution of India.
Earlier, in September last year separatist leader Syed Salim Geelani, had given up separatist politics and joined mainstream camp. He had joined the PDP of Mehbooba Mufti. All of these separatist groups were affiliated with either of two Hurriyat factions – the hardline faction of Geelani and moderate faction of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.
The Hurriyat Conference is a conglomerate of separatist political, religious, trade, and civil society groups in Jammu and Kashmir.
The hardline faction of Hurriyat is now led by jailed separatist leader Masrat Alam while the moderate faction is headed by cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.
A political analyst said separatist politics had gone into the backburner after Article 370 abrogation and arrest of top and middle run separatist leadership.
He said giving up separatist politics by dozen groups will further weaken separatist movement and the Hurriyat factions, who are already weakened by the crackdown.
BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur said that after 2019, the Modi government has launched a decisive war against terrorism and the era of terrorism and separatism is over in J&K.
“Hurriyat is already disbanded and now 12 groups have disassociated from separatist path and reposed faith in the Indian constitution. They don’t have any option other than to join the mainstream and give up separatism,” he said.
Thakur said more separatist groups and leaders will give up the path in the coming days as they realise that gun and separatism has brought death and destruction to J&K and it is time for peace now.
Calling it a positive shift in the political and social consciousness of the region, the BJP spokesman said exodus from separatist ranks is proof that J&K people are looking forward and not backward.