Ahead of Ambedkar Jayanti, Madhya Pradesh names newest wildlife sanctuary after Dr B R Ambedkar

BHOPAL: Ahead of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s 134th birth anniversary, the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government has named its 25th wildlife sanctuary in his honour, dedicating it to the ‘Father of the Indian Constitution.’

The state forest department issued on Friday, a notification declaring 258.64 square km of protected forest area in the North Sagar forest division of the Bundelkhand region as Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Wildlife Sanctuary.

The protected forest area of two development blocks of Sagar district, including Banda and Shahgarh, will form part of the new sanctuary.

Following Friday's two-page notification, the new sanctuary will be the first wildlife sanctuary, national park or wildlife sanctuary in MP to be named after Dr BR Ambedkar -- who was born on April 14, 1891, in Mhow town of MP’s present Indore district.

While it would be the first wildlife sanctuary in MP to be named after Dr BR Ambedkar, the neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, already has Dr BR Ambedkar Bird Sanctuary in the Kunda area of the Pratapgarh district.

The new sanctuary, declared through a notification on Friday, assumes particular significance, as it will serve as the “protected and secured wild corridor” between Panna Tiger Reserve in Bundelkhand region and the recently declared Madhav Tiger Reserve in the Gwalior-Chambal region.