Army JCO killed in LoC encounter in Jammu's Akhnoor; infiltration bid foiled

JAMMU: A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Army was killed in an encounter with terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector here, but their infiltration bid was thwarted, officials said on Saturday.

They said alert army troops picked up the movement of a group of heavily armed terrorists near a stream in a forward forest setting in the Keri Bhattal area late Friday night, and challenged them, leading to a fierce gun fight which continued for quite some time.

A JCO was injured in the encounter and later succumbed to injuries, the officials said, adding the whole area has been cordoned off with deployment of reinforcements and a search operation was underway when last reports were received.

In the same area on February 11, two Army personnel, including a captain, were killed and another was injured when terrorists set off an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

The latest incident comes two days after the India and Pakistan held a brigade commander-level flag meeting in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district to discuss issues related to border management.