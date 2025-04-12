Country’s first lithium mines to become operational in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: The operational activity of the country's first lithium mines and Rare Earth Elements (REE) will commence at Katghora area in Korba district, about 180 km from Raipur.

A composite license has been handed over to a Kolkata-based company for survey, testing and mining of India’s first lithium and rare earth elements block in Katghora, auctioned by the Centre in June last year.

The license contract document was jointly given by union coal & mines minister G Kishan Reddy and Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai in Raipur.

Country’s first lithium auction of Katghora lithium and REE block that was put up for sale, was bagged by Kolkata-based Maiki South Mining Pvt Ltd through e-auction with the highest bid premium of 76.05 percent.