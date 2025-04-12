ED issues notices to take possession of assets in National Herald case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday said that it has issued notices to take possession of immovable assets valued at Rs 661 crore that were previously attached as part of a money laundering investigation related to the Congress-linked National Herald newspaper and Associated Journals Limited (AJL).

In a statement, the agency said it has submitted the necessary documents to the respective property registrars in the locations where the assets are situated.

At the same time, notices were also affixed to prominent areas of the concerned properties on Friday. These include Herald House at ITO (5A, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg) in Delhi, a property at Plot No. 2, Survey No. 341 in Bandra (East), Mumbai, and the AJL building located at Property No. 1, Bisheshwar Nath Road in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The notices primarily seek the vacation of the premises to be taken over by the ED.

“A notice has also been served to Jindal South West Projects Limited which occupies the 7th, 8th, and 9th floors at Herald House, Bandra (E), Mumbai, to transfer the rent/lease amount every month in favour of the director, Directorate of Enforcement,” the statement said.