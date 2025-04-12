Five killed as SUV Thar falls into Alaknanda river in Uttrakhand

DEHRADUN: A Thar SUV en route from Faridabad to Gochar veered out of control, plummeted into a deep gorge and landed in the Alaknanda River.

The incident occurred near Mulyagaon in the Devprayag area of Uttarakhand on April 12 morning, claiming the lives of five individuals.

Initial reports suggest the driver lost control of the vehicle while attempting to navigate a bend in the road.

Upon receiving information from local villagers, a swift response was initiated by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). A rescue team, led by Inspector Manjari Negi of SDRF, was immediately dispatched to the accident site.

They commenced a search and rescue operation, utilizing rafts to access the precarious location and locate the occupants.

Despite their efforts, the accident proved fatal for most.

Speaking to TNIE, SDRF inspector Kavindra Sajwan said, "The incident occurred near Devprayag, a significant pilgrimage site, on National Highway 58. According to initial reports, the Thar vehicle veered out of control and plummeted approximately 300 meters into the gorge, landing in the Alaknanda River".

"Upon reaching the scene, our team acted swiftly, using ropes and a crane to pull the vehicle from the deep gorge to the riverbank," stated SDRF Inspector Kavindra Sajwan while speaking to TNIE.

"With the help of rescue equipment, we cut open the vehicle and recovered the five bodies. The bodies were then extricated from the gorge using stretchers and handed over to the district police."

The deceased have been identified as Sunil Gusain, Resident of Faridabad; Meenu (Wife of Sunil), Resident of Faridabad; Sujal (Son of Sunil), Resident of Faridabad; Nukku (Son of Sunil), Resident of Faridabad; and Aditya (Son of Madan), Resident of Faridabad.