Five people killed in fire at aluminium foil manufacturing factory in Nagpur

NAGPUR: A fire broke out in an aluminum foil manufacturing unit in Umred MIDC in the Nagpur district, as per the fire department.

The fire claimed the lives of five people. Two people died in the hospital during the treatment, while the death of three missing people has also been confirmed, as per Superintendent of Police (SP), Nagpur Rural, Harsh Poddar.

Earlier in the day, a total of six people had been injured and two of them were in critical condition and had been shifted to the Nagpur Government Medical College and Hospital.

Speaking to ANI, Police Inspector Dhanaji Jalak said, "Six people were injured, and two of them are in critical condition. They have been shifted to Nagpur Government Medical College and Hospital."

As per the officials, fire tenders rushed to the spot to control the fire. The reasons for the fire are yet to be ascertained.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.