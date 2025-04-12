Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje's remarks on water woes trigger political storm in state

JAIPUR: Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's strong displeasure over the water woes in Jhalawar district has forced the administration to sprung into action - with both the central government and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma becoming proactive.

The issue has also led to sharp political exchanges between the BJP and the Congress as former CM Ashok Gehlot has targeted the BJP and Raje over the tricky issue of the water crisis in the state.

The Water Supply Department has removed Superintending Engineer Deepak Kumar Jha from his post and placed him on Awaiting Posting Orders (APO). Preparations are also underway to initiate action against other officials found negligent in addressing the crisis. Earlier Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil promptly sought a detailed report from the Rajasthan government regarding the situation.

Sources indicate that Union Minister C R Patil and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma have summoned senior officials to discuss the situation. Political analysts view this flurry of activity as an attempt by the BJP to contain potential damage.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s sharp remarks on Raje’s statement have become a hot topic in political circles. Responding to Raje’s comments on the water crisis, Gehlot said, “If Vasundhara Raje truly has political integrity, she should speak not only for Jhalawar but for the entire state. She has been Chief Minister twice and understands these issues well.”