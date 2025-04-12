Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje's remarks on water woes trigger political storm in state

JAIPUR: Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's strong displeasure over the water woes in Jhalawar district has forced the administration to sprung into action - with both the central government and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma becoming proactive.
The issue has also led to sharp political exchanges between the BJP and the Congress as former CM Ashok Gehlot has targeted the BJP and Raje over the tricky issue of the water crisis in the state.
The Water Supply Department has removed Superintending Engineer Deepak Kumar Jha from his post and placed him on Awaiting Posting Orders (APO). Preparations are also underway to initiate action against other officials found negligent in addressing the crisis. Earlier Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil promptly sought a detailed report from the Rajasthan government regarding the situation.
Sources indicate that Union Minister C R Patil and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma have summoned senior officials to discuss the situation. Political analysts view this flurry of activity as an attempt by the BJP to contain potential damage.
Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s sharp remarks on Raje’s statement have become a hot topic in political circles. Responding to Raje’s comments on the water crisis, Gehlot said, “If Vasundhara Raje truly has political integrity, she should speak not only for Jhalawar but for the entire state. She has been Chief Minister twice and understands these issues well.”
He further alleged that the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), recently renamed PKC-ERCP, lacks any real substance. “Even the government admits nothing concrete will happen for the next nine years. Then why mislead the public?” he questioned.
Gehlot added, “My complaint with Vasundhara Raje is that as a two-time Chief Minister, she should raise her voice for the whole of Rajasthan. Claiming that water won’t reach Jhalawar alone is misleading. If she truly has political integrity, she should call a press conference and tell the public whether there’s any real value in this new agreement.”
His pointed remarks have triggered unease within political corridors from Jaipur to Delhi.
In response, Rajasthan BJP state president Madan Rathore countered Gehlot’s allegations. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Rathore said, “Ashok Gehlot is shedding crocodile tears. He has been Chief Minister three times and ruled for 15 years. If he’s so concerned about the water situation now, why is the state still facing these problems? He should answer that too.”
Rathore accused Gehlot’s government of stalling the ERCP project for five years. “The central government repeatedly invited representatives from the Congress government for discussions, but no one showed up. Now Gehlot is making statements. Magic wands don’t work. Nothing happens by making noise,” he said.
Backing Vasundhara Raje’s criticism, Rathore added, “She hasn’t said anything wrong. If officers are negligent, action should be taken.”
As the water crisis debate intensifies, with sharp exchanges between senior leaders of both parties, political observers are keenly watching to see how far this controversy — sparked by Raje’s initial remarks — will spread in Rajasthan’s political landscape.