JCO killed near LoC in J&K's Akhnoor; three militants shot dead in Kishtwar encounter

SRINAGAR: A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of Indian army was killed in an encounter with militants close to Line of Control (LoC) in Akhnoor in Jammu while three militants were killed in the ongoing gunfight with security forces in mountainous Kishtwar district of J&K.

Defence sources said army men guarding the LoC detected movement of militants near a stream in Kheri Bhattal area of Akhnoor sector during the night. They said the army men fired on the militants, who retaliated and in the ensuing firefight, a JCO was critically injured. The injured JCO was shifted to nearby military hospital, where he succumbed to injuries in the morning.

The deceased JCO has been identified as Kuldip Chand. Additional troops have been rushed to the area to assist troops on the ground in the search operation.

Meanwhile, three militants have been killed by security forces in the ongoing anti-militancy operation in Chatroo forest area of Kishtwar district of J&K.An army official said while one militant was killed in the morning yesterday, two more militants were killed in the evening. He said all the three slain militants were Pakistanis.

“An AK rifle, one M4 Rifle and other equipments have been recovered from the possession of the slain militants,” he said. It is suspected top Jaish commander Saifullah alongwith two of his associates, who were active in the area, have been killed in the gunfight.