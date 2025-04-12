Jharkhand Jaguar Jawan martyred, CoBRA HC injured in IED blast triggered by Maoists

RANCHI: In an unfortunate incident, a Jharkhand Jaguar (STF) jawan was martyred and a Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) Head Constable (HC) was seriously injured in in an IED blast triggered by Maoists in the heavily forested border area between the Chotanagra and Jaraikela police stations in West Singhbhum.

The incident took place in Radhapoda forest under Jaraikela police station area while the security forces were on a search operation. The Maoists triggered a pre-planted IED, causing critical injuries to the CRPF head constable Vishnu Saini and Jharkhand Jaguar constable Sunil Dhan.

Local police and CRPF rushed to the spot and both the injured were airlifted to Ranchi for better treatment. After reaching the hospital, the doctor declared that Jharkhand Jaguar's constable Sunil Dhan succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Meanwhile, CRPF Cobra's head constable Vishnu Saini is under treatment and is said to be stable.

Notably, several Maoist commanders are active with their squads in the Saranda forests of Chaibasa and have planted thousands of IEDs to check security forces enter into the jungles, due to which regular incidents of blasts are taking place during operations.