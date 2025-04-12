Mamata reassures Waqf Act will not be implemented in Bengal amid widespread protests

KOLKATA: The Waqf (Amendment) Act will not be implemented in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reassured on Saturday amid widespread protests in the state.
Banerjee said the law was made by the Centre and answers should be sought from it.
"My sincere appeal to people of all religions, please remain calm, remain restrained. Do not engage in any irreligious behaviour in the name of religion. Every human life is precious; do not incite riots for the sake of politics. Those who are inciting riots are harming society," the chief minister said in a post on X.
"Remember, we did not make the law over which many are agitated. The law was made by the central government. So the answer you want should be sought from the central government," she said.
"We have made our position clear on this matter -- we do not support this law. This law will not be implemented in our state. So what is the riot about," she asked.
Banerjee further stated that some political parties are trying to misuse religion for political gain.
"We do not condone any violent activity. Some political parties are trying to misuse religion for political gain. Do not give in to their persuasion," she said.
"I think religion means humanity, goodwill, civilisation and harmony. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and harmony," she added.
Widespread protests against the Waqf Amendment Act were met with violence, with two people, including a teenager injured in alleged police firing.
One person received a bullet injury during a protest in Dhulian, in the Samserganj block of the Murshidabad district.
Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, ADG (Law and Order) Jawed Shamim said the details of the incident are not available yet.
He said the local police may not have been involved in the incident of firing, and that "this could probably be from the BSF end."
"These are early reports that we need to cross-check," he said.
However, the injured person was admitted to a hospital and out of danger, Shamim said.
A teenage boy who was injured allegedly in police firing during the protests in the Suti area of the district was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata, an officer had earlier said.
Following Friday's violence, the BSF was deployed in a few areas of the district, which shares a border with Bangladesh.
Shamim said 118 people have so far been arrested in connection with the protests.
The number would go up as raids are continuing, he said.
He urged people not to pay heed to rumours on social media and stay calm.
Senior officers at the level of ADG and IG are monitoring the situation in Murshidabad on the ground, and specialised forces have been deployed to prevent any flare-up, he said.
Speaking at the same press conference, Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar called it a "fight between good and evil" and said said strong action would be taken against those indulging in violence.
"The unfortunate incident that happened this morning may have been triggered by unsubstantiated rumours being spread from various quarters. I urge the people not to pay heed to such provocations, which are clearly the handiwork of miscreants," he said.
"This is a fight between good and evil. Rumour mongering has to be stopped. We will request people not to take the law and order into their own hands. We assure them that the police will take the strongest measure against the culprits and protect the lives and properties of the common people," he said.
The contentious Waqf (Amendment) Act was passed by the Parliament amid strong opposition from the Muslim community and political parties outside the BJP-led NDA alliance.
Muslim organisations has called for nationwide protests against the law, which they believe is a "direct attack" on their right to practise religion.