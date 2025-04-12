Meitei Foundation slams Kuki groups for 'threat' statement over annual pilgrimage to Thangjing

GUWAHATI: Meitei Heritage Welfare Foundation urged authorities to take immediate and decisive action against six Kuki-Zo groups, which warned Meiteis against visiting the Thangjing hills.

In a statement, the foundation said, "Meiteis had been going on an annual pilgrimage to the hilltop shrine of Ibudhou Thangjing, the 'guardian of the mountains' since ancient times".

“This illegal statement by the Chin-Kuki groups is akin to Hindus being stopped from making their pilgrimage to Kailash Parbat, or Muslims to Mecca. It also violates the fundamental right to freedom of movement and the right to religious practice,” the foundation said.

It viewed the threat issued by the Kuki-Zo groups as 'clearly designed' to engineer a fresh round of violence by provoking the Meiteis.

“Chin-Kuki militants and their frontal groups that call themselves ‘civil society organisations’ are desperate to keep the pot boiling,” the foundation said.