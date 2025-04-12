Michelin-starred chef Vikas Khanna named person of the year by Harvard's South Asian Association

Celebrated chef, author, and filmmaker Vikas Khanna has been named Person of the Year by Harvard University’s South Asian Association (SAA), a prestigious honour recognising his extraordinary contribution to promoting Indian culture and cuisine on the global stage.
The accolade marks a significant moment not only in Khanna’s storied career but also for Indian gastronomy, with Harvard applauding his efforts to represent India’s culinary legacy with excellence and authenticity.
Reacting to the recognition, an emotional Khanna wrote on social media, “What a milestone for Indian cuisine! To be named Person of the Year by Harvard University's SAA is beyond words. This recognition is not just an award—it’s a promise. A commitment to continue honouring our culture through every dish, every detail.”
From his humble beginnings in Amritsar to becoming a Michelin-starred chef in New York, Khanna’s journey is a powerful story of perseverance, passion, and purpose. His achievements stretch across continents and disciplines—from his acclaimed Dubai-based restaurant Kinara to the poignant film The Last Color, and his widely appreciated role as a judge on Celebrity MasterChef India.
“This is amazing,” he added. “Harvard recognises excellence in representation. Every single morning at my restaurant, Bungalow, is a tribute to India. I’m thankful to everyone involved for choosing me for this honour.”
Known for his humility and deep connection to his roots, Khanna has emerged as a cultural ambassador for India. His work often transcends food, using it as a medium to tell stories, uplift communities, and connect diverse cultures.
As he concluded in a heartfelt message: “No words to express my feelings today—from the bylanes of Amritsar to the stage at Harvard University. Thank you, Boston, for so much love. Heading back to New York."