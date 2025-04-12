Michelin-starred chef Vikas Khanna named person of the year by Harvard's South Asian Association

Celebrated chef, author, and filmmaker Vikas Khanna has been named Person of the Year by Harvard University’s South Asian Association (SAA), a prestigious honour recognising his extraordinary contribution to promoting Indian culture and cuisine on the global stage.

The accolade marks a significant moment not only in Khanna’s storied career but also for Indian gastronomy, with Harvard applauding his efforts to represent India’s culinary legacy with excellence and authenticity.

Reacting to the recognition, an emotional Khanna wrote on social media, “What a milestone for Indian cuisine! To be named Person of the Year by Harvard University's SAA is beyond words. This recognition is not just an award—it’s a promise. A commitment to continue honouring our culture through every dish, every detail.”