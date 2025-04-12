NIA trying to establish identity of man Rana met in Dubai; mystery witness to testify against him

NEW DELHI: The NIA investigators, who continued grilling extradited 2008 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana for the second day on Saturday, are trying to establish the identity of the person whom Rana met in Dubai, as they suspect that the man was an operative of the Pakistan’s overseas intelligence agency ISI, sources said.

They went on to add that the investigators are keeping a surprise ‘mystery witness’, who knew Rana even before the attack took place, to confront him at an appropriate time during questioning.

Since the investigation report, shared by the US authorities, mentions Rana’s alleged meeting with an ISI official or its agent, who had the prior knowledge of the Mumbai terror plot in Dubai, the sources said the investigators are trying to establish the identity of the person and his role in the conspiracy.

The sources said, according to the US document records, David Coleman Headley had set up the Dubai meeting and prior to this he had warned Rana about the plot and against travelling to India.

Meanwhile, the sources said the investigators are keeping “protected mystery witness”, who, according to the NIA happens to be a childhood friend of both Rana and Headley. Rana will be confronted with the witness at an appropriate time to nail him conclusively in the case.