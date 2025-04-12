No leader bigger than party, 'indiscipline' will not be tolerated: Congress leader Bhupesh Bhagel

CHANDIGARH: Congress General Secretary and the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Punjab in-charge, and Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister, Bhupesh Bhagel, firmly said that 'indiscipline' in the party will not be 'tolerated' at any cost.

He also said that the party had already started working on strengthening the organisation across the State.

Bhagel said that no matter how big a leader may be, he cannot be 'bigger' than the party. He made it categorically clear that action would be taken against any leader who tries to harm the party's interests.

To another question, Bhagel said that several senior leaders from various political parties were in touch with the Congress and have expressed their keenness to join the party.

He said, during his two-day visit to Punjab, he had met many leaders including the district and block presidents.

He said, the AICC has already spelt out the agenda to strengthen the party right from the grassroots to the top.

In this context, he added, in Punjab, the work has already begun with the meetings and other programs at the district, block and booth level.

He said the party would empower the DCC chiefs as 2025 has been declared the year for strengthening the organisation.

“The party will be strengthened right up to the booth level,” he added.