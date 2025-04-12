No leader bigger than party, 'indiscipline' will not be tolerated: Congress leader Bhupesh Bhagel

CHANDIGARH: Congress General Secretary and the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Punjab in-charge, and Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister, Bhupesh Bhagel, firmly said that 'indiscipline' in the party will not be 'tolerated' at any cost.
He also said that the party had already started working on strengthening the organisation across the State.
Bhagel said that no matter how big a leader may be, he cannot be 'bigger' than the party. He made it categorically clear that action would be taken against any leader who tries to harm the party's interests.
To another question, Bhagel said that several senior leaders from various political parties were in touch with the Congress and have expressed their keenness to join the party.
He said, during his two-day visit to Punjab, he had met many leaders including the district and block presidents.
He said, the AICC has already spelt out the agenda to strengthen the party right from the grassroots to the top.
In this context, he added, in Punjab, the work has already begun with the meetings and other programs at the district, block and booth level.
He said the party would empower the DCC chiefs as 2025 has been declared the year for strengthening the organisation.
“The party will be strengthened right up to the booth level,” he added.
On the Ludhiana West assembly by-election, he said the party would formulate a comprehensive strategy, and committees would be formed to fight the election effectively and successfully.
To a question on the party's preparations for the 2027 assembly elections, he remarked that the preparations have already begun, referring to a series of meetings he held during the last two days.
Bhagel said that besides strengthening the party, various issues were also discussed, particularly the ideological fight the party will be leading.
To a separate question on the possibility of voter list manipulations, he said, it is very much possible in Punjab.
If lakhs of votes can be added suspiciously in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Delhi, it can very much be done in Punjab also.
For this, he added, the DCC and block presidents and booth level workers have been asked to keep a close watch against the voter-list manipulations.
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring taunted the Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal’s “re-election” as the president of the party.
“When did he resign?” Warring remarked about Sukhbir when asked for his reaction on the development.
He observed that Sukhbir had taken only a “sabbatical” for his family engagements and was very much calling the shots in the party even when he had supposedly resigned, which he actually never did.
He alleged that Sukhbir had not followed the instructions of the Akal Takhat, which had given clear orders for his removal as the SAD president.
Replying to another question on the NSA being withdrawn from jailed MP and radical preacher Amritpal’s aides by the Punjab government, Warring observed, “Let the law take its course. ‘’
He said the Congress party has full and firm faith in the country's judiciary and judicial process.
Asked about the party’s preparations for the Ludhiana West by-election, due anytime now, the PCC president said the entire rank and file will work together and ensure the victory of the party candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu.
He also made it clear that it is not Ashu’s election alone but also that of entire party.
“We will fight it together and we will win it”, he asserted.