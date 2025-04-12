Over 10,000 ‘Paryavaran Sakhis’ to save rural environment in Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has launched an initiative under the State Rural Livelihood Mission to empower rural women with economic independence.
With the focus on fostering innovation in the solar energy sector, the state government is set to train 10,000 'Paryavaran Sakhis' and connect them with sustainable livelihood opportunities while creating awareness towards saving the rural environment.
“The attempt is to make women self-reliant along with advancing the green energy movement. The initiative is expected to mark a new milestone in UP’s journey towards environmentally sustainable development,” said the official spokesman.
As part of the mission, Prerna Ojas Private Limited is actively engaged in promoting solar energy solutions, including solar product manufacturing, decentralised solar systems, clean cooking products, and solar retail outlets.
In FY 2024–25, a solar manufacturing unit was established in Lucknow, and 414 solar shops were set up in 207 development blocks across 20 districts, directly benefiting 414 women entrepreneurs.
Additionally, 80 solar power-based food processing units were installed, with 60 women trained as ‘Surya Sakhis.’ This initiative is opening up new avenues for women to participate and contribute to the technical and renewable energy sector.
According to Mission Director Deepa Ranjan, a comprehensive roadmap has been laid out to position Uttar Pradesh as a hub of solar energy and women-led entrepreneurship over the next three years.
"As part of this project, solar product manufacturing units will be established in every division of the state. Covering all 18 divisions, these units will directly employ 540 women. They will focus on the production of solar panels, batteries, and other advanced solar technologies — catering to both local demand and wider market reach," stated Deepa Ranjan.
Additionally, an ambitious plan has been charted out to set up 3,304 solar retail outlets across 826 development blocks -- averaging four shops per block.
These shops will function as centres for the sale and repair of solar lanterns, mobile chargers, and small household appliances. Through this initiative, 3,304 women will gain financial independence while simultaneously boosting rural solar penetration, adds Ranjan.
Furthermore, the State aims at deploying 20,000 decentralized solar-powered systems. These units will serve as catalysts for entrepreneurship, enabling 20,000 women to launch small-scale enterprises in food preservation and energy utilization -- creating a ripple effect in grassroots economic empowerment.
Moreover, 57,702 ‘Surya Sakhis’ will be appointed, one in each Gram Panchayat, to oversee the usage, maintenance, and creating awareness about solar products.
These women will play a pivotal role in championing clean energy at the village level, ushering in a rural energy revolution, said the official spokeman.
He added that over the next three years, 10,000 ‘Paryavaran Sakhis’ would be trained across UP to promote clean cooking solutions such as solar stoves and biogas systems.
“Their efforts will play a vital role in ensuring smoke-free kitchens and a cleaner rural environment. This shift will help reduce indoor air pollution, significantly improve the health of women and children, fostering healthier, sustainable rural lifestyles,” said a senior government official.