Over 10,000 ‘Paryavaran Sakhis’ to save rural environment in Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has launched an initiative under the State Rural Livelihood Mission to empower rural women with economic independence.

With the focus on fostering innovation in the solar energy sector, the state government is set to train 10,000 'Paryavaran Sakhis' and connect them with sustainable livelihood opportunities while creating awareness towards saving the rural environment.

“The attempt is to make women self-reliant along with advancing the green energy movement. The initiative is expected to mark a new milestone in UP’s journey towards environmentally sustainable development,” said the official spokesman.

As part of the mission, Prerna Ojas Private Limited is actively engaged in promoting solar energy solutions, including solar product manufacturing, decentralised solar systems, clean cooking products, and solar retail outlets.