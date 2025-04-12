Rs 1638 crore loss incurred at toll plazas due to Punjab farmers protest: Centre

CHANDIGARH: The BJP-led Union Government has pegged a loss of Rs 1,638.55 crore due to frequent protests and shutting down of toll plazas on National Highways by Punjab farmers.
On April 4, Secretary of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, V Umashankar wrote to Punjab Chief Secretary KAP Sinha that the cumulative loss of Rs 1638.85 crore to the central exchequer was due to frequent forced 'closures' of toll plazas.
The loss was incurred from October 2020 to November 2024.
"This has created a problem. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has to compensate the toll collection agencies for losses, recoverable from the State, as the toll revenues accrue to the Consolidated Fund of India,’’ the letter added.
The chief secretary has been requested to look into this matter and direct the district administration in the affected areas to ensure that no toll plaza is forcibly closed or disrupted for the overall benefit of the central and state governments.
"A toll loss of Rs 1,348.77 crore between October 2020 to December 2021 (during the year-long farmers’ protests), Rs 41.83 crore in 2022-23, from January 2024 to July 2024 Rs 179.10 crore and Rs 69.15 crore from October 2024 to November 2024 has been caused to the Central exchequer," the letter stated.
"From October 17 to November 13, last year, 24 toll plazas remained inoperative and toll plazas was made 'operational' only after the intervention of the High Court”, it stated.
Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that the toll plazas were closed due to farmers protesting against the Union government and not against the State government.
"Why should the State government bear the loss? The Centre should compensate the loss incurred by the NHAI. The Centre should have accepted the demands of the farmers instead of of making them protest," he said.
"The development of National Highways would also aid the state’s economy through the GST contribution accruing from the development, thus making the case for seeking compensation for losses," the letter said.
The Centre has asked the state government to take measures to prevent future disruptions.
Last month, the Punjab Police removed the latest dharnas under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders for 13 months in support of demands including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price for crops.
A senior official on condition of anonymity said that said the letter from the Centre was related to seeking the state government’s assistance in preventing the forcible closure or disruption of toll plazas.
The official also clarified that there was 'no demand' for any recovery or compensation from the State for this revenue loss.