Rahul, BJP in war of words over Employment Linked Incentive

NEW DELHI: Attacking Prime Minister Modi over the government’s ‘Employment Linked Incentive’ scheme, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said while he creates new slogans everyday, the youth are still waiting for real opportunities, and asked if it was “just another jumla”.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said after the 2024 election, PM Modi announced the “Employment Linked Incentive” scheme with much fanfare, promising to provide employment to our youth. “It’s been nearly a year since announcing the scheme, the government hasn’t even defined it, and has returned the Rs 10,000 crore allotted to it. This shows how serious the PM is about unemployment,” he alleged.

Responding to Gandhi’s claims, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya said that the PM Internship Scheme for FY 2024–25 has already been rolled out. Over 1.25 lakh applicants have got internships, 327 companies have offered internships to 1.18 lakh youth across all districts, while 3.9 lakh youth applications have been received so far.

Gandhi said jobs can’t be created by focusing only on large corporates, promoting cronies over fair-play businesses, prioritising assembly over production, and disregarding India’s indigenous skills.