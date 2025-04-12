'Rare beacon of hope in dark times': Mehbooba Mufti thanks Mamata, Stalin, Siddaramaiah for rejecting Waqf Act

SRINAGAR: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday expressed gratitude to the chief ministers of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka for their "courageous and principled stand" against the Waqf Amendment Act.

Mufti, a former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, wrote identical letters to the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu's M K Stalin and Karnataka's Siddaramaiah.

In a post on microblogging site X, Mufti said, "I have written to @MamataOfficial ji, @mkstalin ji & @siddaramaiah ji expressing heartfelt gratitude for their courageous & principled stand against the Waqf Amendment Bill. In today's India where dissent of any kind is increasingly criminalised their unequivocal voices come as a breath of fresh air."

"As residents of Jammu and Kashmir -- the only Muslim-majority region in the country -- we find solace and inspiration in your unwavering stance in these dark and challenging times," Mufti wrote.

She also posted copies of the letters on her X handle.