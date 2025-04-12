Renowned Kathak dancer and choreographer Kumudini Lakhia passes away at 95

Renowned Kathak dancer and choreographer Kumudini Lakhia passed away Saturday early morning. She was 95.

Kumudini Lakhia was the founder of the Kadamb Centre for Dance and Music. She was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan on Republic Day this year.

Lakhia's innovations in the field of Kathak were compared to those of trailblazers such as Martha Graham, whose technique was said to have reshaped American dance.

According to Desh Gujarat, Lakhia lived in Ahmedabad with her daughter, Maitreyi Hattangadi, a noted dancer herself. Her son resides in Australia.

During her illustrious career, she was also conferred with the Padma Shri in 1987 and the Padma Bhushan in 2010, along with several other national recognitions.

After a distinguished stint as a solo dancer, Kumudini Lakhia established the KADAMB Centre for Dance in Ahmedabad, India in 1964, the Kadamb website said.