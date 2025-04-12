Three-tier security for SP MP Suman as Karni Sena protest intensifies in Agra

LUCKNOW: The controversy triggered by Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman over his objectionable remarks about Rajput king Rana Sanga refuses to die down.

A large number of Karni Sena activists gathered in Agra and were likely to march to Suman’s residence again on Saturday.

As per the sources, the Karni Sena activists, around 80,000 in number, reached Agra to celebrate Rana Sanga’s birth anniversary on Saturday. The activists, brandishing swords and sticks, arrived in the City of Taj not only from UP but also Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat. Their number is likely to go up further, said the sources.

The Sena sources added that prominent Rajput leaders, including Braj Bhushan Sharan Singh, Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya, Veer Pratap Singh and Sunny Singh, were also expected to join the congregation.

Calling their gathering ‘Rakt Swabhiman Sammelan,’ the Karni Sena activists assembled in a sprawling 50 bigha ground in Ram Garhi of Agra.

Given the massive gathering, police and the district administration made tight security arrangements, with a three-layer security for the MP.

Karni Sena national president Raj Shekhawat said, "The programme is being held to express objections and expectations democratically. The government has given us the time at five o'clock for a meeting with the delegation to listen to their demands. We will hold the event within the discipline."

Organising committee member Dheeraj Sikarwar said, "This is a historic day when a message will be sent from Garhi Rami."