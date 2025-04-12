UPI services face nationwide outage, NPCI confirms technical issue

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) operator, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), confirmed on Saturday, 12 April, that the widely-used online payment system is currently experiencing a technical glitch, causing disruptions for users attempting digital transactions.
In a statement shared via social media platform X, the digital payments authority acknowledged the issue and assured the public that efforts are underway to resolve it.
“NPCI is currently facing intermittent technical issues, leading to partial UPI transaction declines. We are working to resolve the issue, and will keep you updated,” the organisation stated in its post on X.
The NPCI also extended its apologies for the inconvenience caused to users nationwide, as individuals and businesses alike reported difficulties with routine money transfers.
Popular digital payment platforms such as Paytm, Google Pay, and PhonePe were among the most affected by the disruption, with users encountering widespread service interruptions on Saturday morning.
According to reports from DownDetector, the outage appears to be extensive, with approximately 1,168 complaints registered by the afternoon. Among these, Google Pay users lodged 96 reports, while Paytm users filed 23.
The disruption has impacted both personal and commercial transactions across the country, underlining the growing dependence on digital platforms for everyday financial operations.
This marks the third significant outage within a month, raising concerns about the reliability of the country's digital payments infrastructure, reported NDTV.