UPI services face nationwide outage, NPCI confirms technical issue

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) operator, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), confirmed on Saturday, 12 April, that the widely-used online payment system is currently experiencing a technical glitch, causing disruptions for users attempting digital transactions.

In a statement shared via social media platform X, the digital payments authority acknowledged the issue and assured the public that efforts are underway to resolve it.

“NPCI is currently facing intermittent technical issues, leading to partial UPI transaction declines. We are working to resolve the issue, and will keep you updated,” the organisation stated in its post on X.