Uttarakhand High Court fails to find judges in pool; No candidate clears hurdle in higher judiciary service exam

DEHRADUN: In a stunning outcome, not a single candidate has cleared the examination conducted by the Nainital High Court of Uttarakhand for the Higher Judicial Service cadre. The results, declared recently, have revealed a complete washout, raising serious questions about the talent pool for the state's higher judiciary.

According to sources within the High Court, of the candidates who registered for the recently held examination, a significant number, 22 candidates, were absent on the exam day. Among the remaining 42 candidates who appeared for the rigorous test, "none were found to be eligible to proceed to the interview stage," sources revealed.

According to sources, the direct recruitment drive was aimed to fill three positions of Additional District and Sessions Judges from practicing advocates.

"The High Court conducted the direct recruitment examination for three posts," sources within the court disclosed. The exam, totaling 600 marks, comprised four papers. While 64 candidates were initially deemed eligible for the main written examination, a significant number remained absent.

Eligibility for the exam, conducted in either Hindi or English, required advocates from the bar to be under 35 years of age and possess a minimum of seven years of experience in legal practice. The minimum qualifying marks for the main examination were set at 50 percent for the general category and 45 percent for reserved categories.