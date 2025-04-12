Uttarakhand High Court fails to find judges in pool; No candidate clears hurdle in higher judiciary service exam

DEHRADUN: In a stunning outcome, not a single candidate has cleared the examination conducted by the Nainital High Court of Uttarakhand for the Higher Judicial Service cadre. The results, declared recently, have revealed a complete washout, raising serious questions about the talent pool for the state's higher judiciary.
According to sources within the High Court, of the candidates who registered for the recently held examination, a significant number, 22 candidates, were absent on the exam day. Among the remaining 42 candidates who appeared for the rigorous test, "none were found to be eligible to proceed to the interview stage," sources revealed.
According to sources, the direct recruitment drive was aimed to fill three positions of Additional District and Sessions Judges from practicing advocates.
"The High Court conducted the direct recruitment examination for three posts," sources within the court disclosed. The exam, totaling 600 marks, comprised four papers. While 64 candidates were initially deemed eligible for the main written examination, a significant number remained absent.
Eligibility for the exam, conducted in either Hindi or English, required advocates from the bar to be under 35 years of age and possess a minimum of seven years of experience in legal practice. The minimum qualifying marks for the main examination were set at 50 percent for the general category and 45 percent for reserved categories.
Speaking exclusively with the TNIE, Rajiv Sharma, a seasoned lawyer with 35 years of experience and a three-time president and four-time secretary of the Dehradun Bar Association, expressed his concerns about the current state of the Indian legal system.
"The system has flaws that need to be addressed urgently," Sharma emphasized. "We're failing to provide a conducive environment for good lawyering. We need to introspect and create a better atmosphere for law, enabling us to produce quality lawyers for society."
Sharma highlighted the importance of young lawyers learning the intricacies of law and acquiring procedural and practical knowledge. "Once they join the court, it's their responsibility to learn the finer aspects of law," he said. "Only then can they become capable Additional District Judges (ADJs), who bear significant responsibilities."
Sharma stressed that without these essential elements, it's challenging to envision a good judge. "With such high expectations from society, we can't imagine a good judge without these qualities," he added, emphasizing the need for a well-rounded legal education and training system.
In a biting commentary on the Uttarakhand High Court's failure to find suitable candidates for judgeships, a senior advocate practicing at Dehradun Court for 31 years has reportedly stated that the profession's reputation has been salvaged by the outcome.
Speaking on condition of anonymity to this newspaper, the advocate sharply criticised the results, stating, "Our profession has truly been saved. We are indebted to the selection committee. Otherwise, it's widely understood what kind of justice these lawyers would have dispensed to society after becoming ADJs."