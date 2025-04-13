BSP supremo Mayawati forgives nephew Akash Anand, revokes suspension

Akash had added that he would only follow the directions from ‘Behenji’, respect the elders and old-timers in the party and learn from their experiences. “I appeal to Behenji to forgive my mistakes and give me a chance to work in the party again, for which I will always be thankful to her. I will never make any mistake that will hurt the self-respect and self-esteem of Behenji,” he said.

“I acknowledge Behenji as my only political guru and ideal,” he said. However, his making an apology on a public platform rather than directly reaching out to his aunt may be a sign of a stalemate in the family still continuing.

Mayawati expelled Akash from the party after he put his statement on his removal from party posts on X, which she said was “selfish, arrogant, non-missionary and to have come under the influence of his father-in-law”.

“He (Akash) should have felt remorse and dealt with it with maturity, but the lengthy reaction that he has put is indicative of the influence that his father-in-law has on him rather than his political maturity and him being sorry,” said Mayawati.

She said her decision on Akash came because of Ashok Siddharth. “You all know that Akash Anand is married to Ashok Siddharth’s daughter. We need to seriously think about how much influence Ashok Siddharth will still exert on Akash through his daughter. So far, it has not been positive. In such a situation, and in the interest of the party and the movement, Akash Anand has been removed from all the responsibilities he held.”

A day after, when Akash put his statement on his removal from the party posts on X, Mayawati expelled him from the party. This was the second time that she absolved Akash Anand of his responsibilities in the party.

Last time it was during the Lok Sabha elections on May 7 when it was for his "lack of maturity."

He was reinstated as national coordinator and Mayawati's successor in the party on June 26.