Congress alleges BJP MLA's son forcibly entered into temple in MP, beat up priest; ruling party denies

BHOPAL: The Congress on Sunday alleged that the son of a BJP MLA was involved in the incident wherein a group of people forcibly entered into the famous Mata Tekri temple in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas after it had closed.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, however, denied the allegations against the MLA's son and said action was being taken against those accused in the case pertaining to the incident.

A group of people forcibly entered the temple on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday after it had closed for the nighr and allegedly beat up its priest as he refused to let them in, police earlier said.

The police on Saturday registered a case, in which the MLA's son was not named.

The CCTV footage of the incident emerged on social media, which showed some SUVs, a couple of them with red beacons, entering into the temple premises, located on a hill in Dewas city.

Reacting to the incident, state Congress chief Jitu Patwari alleged, "The arrogance of power has now grown in the family tree of the BJP leaders. The son of Indore MLA Golu Shukla, who had reached the Chamunda Mata temple in Dewas, got down from the convoy of cars with red lights and beat up the priest because he was not opening the door of the closed temple."

The priest failed to get justice even after 36 hours and despite the evidence, he claimed. The BJP government has now become "slave of goons", he charged.